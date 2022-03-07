Māori victims share horrific details of abuse in state care

Māori victims of abuse in state care have shared horrific details of being brutally beaten as young children, tormented by caregivers and torn from their ancestral roots.

They’re giving evidence at a special hearing for Māori victims in Auckland as part of the ongoing Royal Commission of Inquiry into abuse in care.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei opened the hearing with a pōwhiri, an expression of manaakitanga for victims like Tupua Urlich who have spent so much of their lives without it.

"The caregiver went beyond physical abuse, he was cruel," he told the inquiry.

"How anyone could deem him safe or appropriate to take care of me I don't understand. [They] take me away from my whānau and place me with someone who beats me every single day.

"I missed so many days of school due to the bumps and bruises and black eyes that he beat me with, from as young as five."

Ihorangi Peters, just 16 years of age, also gave evidence today.

"There's been a lot of challenging times, dark [times], and scary situations," he said.

Peters has lived in seven different homes and state care facilities, and attended nine different schools.

"There was a lot of impact from moving from place to place. I guess the major one was losing connection with my friends and also my wider whānau."

What makes this hearing unique is its focus on Māori victims who not only experienced abuse, but also racism.

"There's one particular incident that never leaves my mind," Tupua Urlich said.

"I still get flashbacks every now and then, when [my caregiver] hooked me in the head, a full-grown heavy-built man hooking a five-year-old in the head.

"A social worker [once said] to me, 'oh are you youth justice?' And I said, 'no I'm care and protection'. And I kid you not, he said, 'oh so future youth justice?'".

Counsel Assist for the Royal Commission Julia Spelmen said many were also removed from their whakapapa, their cultural identity.

"That's a really strong theme that comes through in terms of the disconnection from whānau, whakapapa and whenua".

The hearing is based at Ōrākei Marae for the next two weeks.

To mark its significance, the hapū has gifted it the name Tō muri te pō roa, tērā a `Pokopoko Whiti te rā.

It refers to hope and healing for survivors after years of darkness.

Ihorangi Peters is participating in the inquiry so no other young person has to go through what he did.

“My message for young people in the system in care is stay strong, hopefully it will get better, I’m sure it will get better.”