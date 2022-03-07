Drone captures charred remains of fire-ravaged Auckland homes

Drone footage shows the charred remains of several residential properties in Auckland following a large fire.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the fire at Derrimore Heights in Clover Park at 5.10am on Monday.

Fire crews managed to extinguish the fire and protect some of the neighbouring properties.

But as a result, three homes owned by the same family were gutted, leaving a pile of ash and debris in their place.

"It's so upsetting. Why out of all the properties did they choose mine?" the owner told 1News, describing the fire as "very damaging".

"There was one fire started in each house so it was deliberate, but why?"

The buildings were under construction, and police said they were treating the blaze as "suspicious".

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105, quoting job number P049841922.

No injuries as a result of the blaze have been reported.

One neighbour told 1News they had to evacuate.

"My family weren't too worried just curious because it hasn't happened down our street before," they said.

Meanwhile, another neighbour, who didn't have to evacuate, said he was woken by loud sounds of crackling and popping, which they thought was a storm moving things around outside.

"My wife went and had a look at around 5.15am and said 'oh God, come look, it's a huge fire'," he said.

The man said the houses were already fully engulfed in flames by then.

They called Fire and Emergency but other neighbours had already called.

The couple couldn’t get back to sleep after the ordeal, but since it was so early they said they didn’t see anything or anyone suspicious.