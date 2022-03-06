Viv Beck throws hat in the ring for Auckland mayoralty

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck has thrown her hat in the ring to be Auckland's next mayor.

Viv Beck is seeking election to be Auckland Mayor. (Source: 1 News)

Beck will be an independent candidate at this year's local body elections.

“This is an important time for Auckland and we must make the right choices now to get the best for our city in the years ahead," Beck said in a statement.

“There are many great things about our city. However, the reality is that we have crippling congestion, we have people stuck in a housing emergency and our streets are less safe. At the same time, Auckland has borne the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic with many of our small businesses and communities struggling to survive.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Now, more than ever, Auckland needs a Mayor with the passion, determination and skills to get things done. To be Auckland’s greatest champion, to tackle our biggest challenges while making sure we spend wisely as we invest in the future of Auckland."

Beck said Aucklanders "deserve better" and needed to see that their rates were delivering value in their community.

“That’s why I’m standing for mayor – Auckland needs someone with local and central government experience, business understanding, and someone who can work constructively with people to get the best results for Aucklanders," Beck said.

“I will work across the many diverse communities in Auckland to earn their trust and confidence to do just that.”