Video: World champ flips in spectacular cycling crash

Source: 1News

World champion Julian Alaphilippe has brushed off a spectacular crash in Italy over the weekend.

Raced in high winds, the Frenchman was one of dozens of riders to come off their bikes on a gravel section of the 180km single day race.

Video shows him starting to lose control on the edge of the gravel road, before another ride slides in front of him.

Alaphilippe hits the rider and flips, his bike flying into a paddock, leaving the riders behind him no place to go.

“It’s part of the race, and crashing is part of the sport,” Alaphilippe said. “I don’t blame anybody. I am happy I finished the race."

He placed 58th, eight minutes behind winner Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia.

