Good Sorts: Woman grants wishes to people in palliative care

Viv James started charity Race4Life after working in a hospice and seeing patients die with their wishes unfulfilled.

“It pinpointed to us that everyone has an individual wish,” Viv - from Bannockburn in Otago - said.

Now she has a team.

“We’ve done 600 wishes in the last six years,” she said.

“It’s just a passion I have.”

Viv has been going 13 years. Some days are group wishes, cars, helicopters, trucks, you name it.

Viv's computer is full of wishes for those with little time left. They often involve famous faces.

“The likes of John Kirwan who drop everything. Rachel Hunter does the same.”

Seeing people in their darkest of days with the brightest of smiles has had its effect.

“We are not going to live forever, so how are we going to live today,” Viv said.

She organised a special day for Peter Stopforth - who has motor neurone – and his family. He got to hop in a Model T Ford. It’s all thanks to Viv James – a true good sort.