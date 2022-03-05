UK journalists film ambush by Russian 'hit squad' in Ukraine

Source: 1News

Footage has been released of a team of UK journalists being shot at by an alleged Russian "hit squad" in Ukraine.

Stuart Ramsey and his Sky News team were ambushed as they approached a bridge near Kyiv, ducking for cover as bullets rained down on their vehicle.

Cameraman Richie Mockler filmed the incident as the team ducked for cover. In the video, they repeatedly yell out they were journalists, but the shooters keep firing.

Bullets tore through the whole of the car, with tracers and bullet flashes being seen on the video. Partway through the attack the windscreen, plastic seats, the steering wheel, and dashboard had been destroyed.

Mockler took two rounds to his body armour, while Ramsey was wounded. The group of five jumped down an embankment and managed to escape the scene.

The team said they were later told by the Ukrainians that they were being ambushed by a saboteur Russian reconnaissance squad.

