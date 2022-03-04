West Indies stun White Ferns in World Cup opener

A Sophie Devine ton has been in vain as the White Ferns have fallen to the West Indies in the opening match of the Women's Cricket World Cup at Tauranga's Bay Oval.

Chinelle Henry of West Indies takes a catch to dismiss Sophie Devine during the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup. (Source: Photosport)

Devine's 108 led the New Zealand chase of 260, but wasn't quite enough as the White Ferns fell short by three runs after a thrilling final over.

The West Indies were led by a magnificent all-around performance from Hayley Matthews.

Opening the batting, Matthews dominated the New Zealand attack right from the first ball, smashing 119 off just 128 deliveries including 16 fours and a six.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her knock helped her side post a strong total of 259/9 from their 50 overs. Amelia Kerr (1-33 from 10 overs) and sister Jess (2-43 from 10) were the only White Ferns bowlers to go for less than five an over.

The White Ferns chase got off to the worst possible start as Suzie Bates was run out for three backing up too far at the non-striker's end.

Matthews' day got even better as she trapped in-form batter Amelia Kerr in front for just 13, heaping pressure on the White Ferns middle order.

Amy Satterthwaite joined Devine at the crease and together the experienced duo combined for a partnership of 76 before Satterthwaite missed a sweep shot and was out lbw to Anisa Mohammed.

Lea Tahuhu, Maddy Green and Brooke Halliday quickly followed and it quickly looked like Devine's efforts would be in vain.

Katey Martin helped steady the ship as Devine brought up her sixth ODI century at the other end, but the White Ferns skipper soon fell to a brilliant caught-and-bowled by Chinelle Henry for 108.

Sophie Devine plays a shot against the West Indies. (Source: Photosport)

ADVERTISEMENT

The White Ferns still needed 45 with under six overs remaining as Jess Kerr strode to the crease, but she and Martin were superb in the final overs, with the White Ferns needing just six off the last over.

But Deandra Dottin stepped in to bowl her first over of the match in the last, and picked up both established batters in the first four deliveries, before number 11 Fran Jonas was run out off the penultimate delivery, handing the West Indies a three-run victory.