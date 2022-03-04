Video: Man showered in debris, glass as rocket strikes Kharkiv

Standing near a metro station in Ukraine's Kharkiv has provided no safety, or shelter, from Russia's bombing.

Video shows a man talking to the camera on his phone moments before the roar of an incoming rocket is heard.

The man looks up to the sky a few seconds before it hits.

The explosion causes the man to duck and then fall to the ground as debris and shattered glass flies around him.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can keep up with the latest developments on the invasion of Ukraine here

It can audibly be heard falling down onto him and the ground.

The man then runs into a building to seek more shelter.

Russian forces have been bombarding Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-biggest city.

The US says Russian troops are massing just outside Kharkiv's ring road. It says Russia's fired at least 480 missiles at Ukraine since the invasion began.