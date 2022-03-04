Kiwi youngster headed to UK to chase motorsport dream

In recent years, top Kiwi motorsport prospects such as Liam Lawson have burst on to the international scene from little old New Zealand – and there could be another one coming out of the garage.

Louis Sharp is headed to the UK to race in the British Formula 4 season this weekend where he will join the same team as Lawson, Carlin.

“I've been dreaming of doing this my whole life,” Sharp told 1News.

Despite being just 14 years old, Sharp has already rocketed through the ranks from karting to an impressive Formula Ford debut before he even got to test a Formula 3 car.

That latest opportunity came thanks to David Dicker of Rodin cars who took an interest in the youngster after he broke the track record at Mt Lyford set by professional driver Jamie Chadwick.

“He's fast,” Dicker said.

“That's the thing - if you want to move forward in motor racing you've got to be fast because that's what everyone looks for.”

The billionaire was so impressed he’s among those backing the Cantabrian’s season in the UK which will cost just shy of $1 million.

Understandably, along the way his family have tried to encourage cheaper pastimes.

“[I said] ‘mate, let's focus on rugby, alright?’,” dad Jason Sharp said.

“[I said] you can have a new pair of boots if you want every week but no, he was always very firm – ‘I'm going to F1, dad’.”

This weekend, dad and son jet off for the UK even though Sharp's too young to officially race until May.

The way Sharp is going though, that’ll come round pretty quick.