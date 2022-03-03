Tuivasa-Sheck a 'guarantee' to get All Blacks call-up - Donald

Blues recruit Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is a "guarantee" of making the All Blacks squad this year, according to Stephen Donald.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reacts after the Blues' loss. (Source: Photosport)

Tuivasa-Sheck looked comfortable in his return to rugby while making his Super Rugby debut last Saturday, providing good forward-ball in the midfield while also utilising his offloading skills and more from his NRL days.

Donald said on SENZ he was blown away by the 28-year-old's 80-minute performance at second five-eighth.

“His carries were outstanding, and his offloading is outstanding,” Donald said.

“He was quite phenomenal.

“Some of his defensive reads and defensive positioning, for a man who has been out of the game for 10 years [was outstanding]."

As such, Donald said he believes Tuivasa-Sheck can make a push for the black jersey later this season.

“You can absolutely guarantee it that he will be an All Black in six months.

“As far as his first game, who knows where he could end up?”

Tuivasa-Sheck has been named to start again in the No.12 jersey alongside All Black Rieko Ioane and could also combine with Beauden Barrett, who has been named on the bench.

Tuivasa-Sheck and the Blues face off against the Chiefs at Eden Park this Saturday.

