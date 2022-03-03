Football’s loss the Black Ferns’ gain in rising star Renee Holmes

A few years ago, Renee Holmes never dreamed she'd be chasing a rugby ball.

As a teenager she competed internationally in ultimate frisbee and taekwondo.

"Rugby wasn't my first choice, I had that commitment to represent New Zealand in something and I did think that would be soccer," she said.

Holmes left family in Gisborne to join Massey high school's football programme, helping her make New Zealand's under 17s team.

ADVERTISEMENT

But it was on her return home to the East Coast to complete high school, where things turned sour.

"I asked back home to play in the men's league to get some higher level games because I'd come back from the under 17s environment".

"But I was told a girl playing in our league is going to ruin the culture of the sport. That really hurt me, it broke me," the 22-year-old said.

While her dreams had been shattered, her sporting spirit only grew stronger.

A trial in rugby sevens changed her life forever.

"Just to be able to turn that around and go and have fun with friends and playing sevens, never looked back it's the best thing that could have happened to me," said Holmes.

Football's loss was rugby's gain.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the space of a few years, she had gone from a novice to becoming a Black Fern and earning a Super Rugby Aupiki contract with Matatū

Supporting Holmes all the way, was her father.

"The whole rugby community knows my dad is my biggest supporter, he's gone near and far to just watch me play and always back my decisions".

"I was a bit scared to tell my dad after all these years of soccer I'm coming to a different sport but he was so supportive, jumped straight on. He took me to training every week, three hour drives one way it was crazy."

"Looking at it, it wasn't really sacrifices, he was just making sure his girl was happy doing what she loves," said Holmes.

Holmes is now s multi-sport international now with one focus, as Matatū's inaugural Super Rugby Aupiki game edges closer.