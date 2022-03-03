Everything falling in place for White Ferns for CWC - Bates

On the eve of the long-awaited women’s Cricket World Cup, White Ferns star Suzie Bates feels like everything has fallen into place for the hosts to make a run at emulating the side who won it 22 years ago.

The hosts wrapped up preparations for the tournament with a remarkable nine-wicket win over Australia at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on Tuesday, making short work of their trans-Tasman rival’s total of 321.

Suzie Bates (Source: Photosport)

Sophie Devine smashed an unbeaten 161 from 117 balls, Amelia Kerr finished 92 not out from 75 balls, while Bates chipped in with a 68-ball 63, as the White Ferns won easily with 6.5 overs to spare.

Bates said the tournament being pushed back a year because of Covid had allowed the White Ferns to welcome back a host of stars and get them in form.

“Totally, when we look back, it looks like things are finally falling into place just at the right time, obviously we had Amy Satterthwaite out for a bit giving birth to beautiful Gracie, we had Sophie (Devine) leave the team for a little bit, Amelia Kerr, me with some shoulder injury problems.

“Now everyone is back and in form too, we couldn’t have timed it better in terms of the top six batters getting some runs, it was so great.

"There is a feeling that everything is falling into place, which is exciting for the group, but we also know every game at this tournament is a challenge and we’ve got to make sure we’re prepared for that.”

The 34-year-old said she got goosebumps even thinking about emulating the feats of the White Ferns side in 2000, which won the World Cup on home soil.

“It was the first time I’d seen women’s cricket on TV…I wanted to be a White Fern from that point.”

“[Winning it] would be the highlight of all these girls’ careers so far and for me in particular, being at my third World Cup, my first home World Cup, being able to win this would be the icing on the cake.”