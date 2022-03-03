Coll celebrates world No.1 ranking by winning Chicago title

Kiwi Paul ‘Superman’ Coll has celebrated his new status as the No.1 player in men’s squash by winning the Windy City Open in Chicago.

Paul Coll celebrates winning the title. (Source: Photosport)

In his first final at the top of the rankings, Coll came from two games down to beat Egypt’s world No.17, Youssef Ibrahim, in five gruelling games.

The 23-year-old Egyptian started strongly before Coll ground his way back, fighting hard across several long rallies.

Coll will have time to recover from the 90-minute battle with his next event, the Canary Wharf Classic in London, starting in a couple of weeks.