NZ condemns Russia’s ‘provocative actions’ in Ukraine

New Zealand’s ambassador to the United Nations has addressed the UN General Assembly about the Ukraine crisis - condemning the actions of Russia in recent days.

"New Zealand stands so strongly opposed to Russia’s deliberate and provocative actions taken in the last few days," Carolyn Schwalger said.

"Russia’s actions represent a clear breach of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and a sharp violation of international law and the Minsk Agreements.

Schwalger went on to say that New Zealand has been "consistent in expressing our strong support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, and international diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution.

"There is no basis under international law for the recognition of the self-proclaimed 'Donetsk People’s Republic' and 'Luhansk People’s Republic'.

"Their recognition by Russia and deployment of Russian troops into the Donetsk and Luhansk regions undermines diplomatic efforts towards a de-escalation of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

"New Zealand is deeply concerned that this is a calculated act by Russia to create a pretext for an invasion of Ukraine."

Speaking to 1News in London, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta said: "Evidently the steps taking place by Russia signals the beginning of something not only very worrying but it is escalating the tension between Russia and Ukraine."

"We don’t have clear evidence but the increased escalation of Russia’s actions continue to reinforce our deep concern about what’s happening."

The comments from New Zealand come as senior US defence official in Washington says the Russian forces arrayed along Ukraine’s borders are “as ready as they can be” for an invasion, if ordered to launch it.

US authorities have estimated that Russia has more than 150,000 troops along Ukraine's borders with Russia and Belarus.

About 80% of those forces are now in “what we would consider forward positions, ready to go,” the official said, adding that they are within 5 to 50 kilometres of the border. The official added “we still cannot confirm that Russian forces have moved into the Donbas (a rebel-held area in eastern Ukraine)."

The official spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

The official said the US has indications — based on intelligence as well as visual evidence — that “they (Russian forces) have advanced their readiness to a point where they are literally ready to go now, if they get the order to go.”