'Brazen act' - Man assaulted, car taken in Auckland’s Belmont

Police have arrested and charged an Auckland man after he allegedly assaulted and took a person’s car on Tuesday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said a man was assaulted and his car was taken outside shops in Belmont on the North Shore at about 10.45pm that day.

Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said a 31-year-old from Takapuna was spotted in the stolen vehicle, but he allegedly failed to stop for police.

“Following a short pursuit the offender fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later."

Sagar said the victim is expected to make a full recovery, but he was “shaken” by what’s happened.

The Takapuna man is now facing charges.

"Police have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act, or any form of violence in our community," Sagar said.

Sagar said police weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.