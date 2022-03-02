'Brazen act' - Man assaulted, car taken in Auckland’s Belmont

Source: 1News

Police have arrested and charged an Auckland man after he allegedly assaulted and took a person’s car on Tuesday night.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said a man was assaulted and his car was taken outside shops in Belmont on the North Shore at about 10.45pm that day.

Waitematā East area commander Inspector Stefan Sagar said a 31-year-old from Takapuna was spotted in the stolen vehicle, but he allegedly failed to stop for police.

“Following a short pursuit the offender fled on foot and was apprehended a few hours later."

Sagar said the victim is expected to make a full recovery, but he was “shaken” by what’s happened.

The Takapuna man is now facing charges.

"Police have no tolerance for this kind of brazen act, or any form of violence in our community," Sagar said.

Sagar said police weren’t looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

Free rapid antigen tests now available for home testing

2

NSW Covid-19 cases back up over 10,000 as restrictions ease

3

Photos: The morning after Parliament's day of chaos

4

Anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain dismantled

5

Full video: Protest violence spills onto Wellington CBD streets

Latest Stories

Anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain dismantled

LIVE: Ukraine denies Russia's claim it controls Kherson city

Covid delays Super Rugby Aupiki kick-off

Thousands in Sydney ordered to leave homes amid flood crisis

Protest at Parliament won't be legacy of Covid-19 - Robertson

Related Stories

Anti-mandate campsite at Auckland Domain dismantled

Gloriavale gets $2m a year in tax credits, court hears

PM saddened to see Parliament 'desecrated' by protest violence

Police make huge meth bust at Auckland Airport, arrest 6