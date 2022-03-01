Spare change delivers Auckland couple $1 million Lotto win

A trip to the supermarket and spare change has triggered a life-changing $1 million Lotto win for one Auckland couple.

Lotto tickets. (Supplied: Lotto NZ)

A Pukekohe man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said he usually picked up his Lotto tickets online.

But, this week, he and his wife decided they’d do things differently.

The man said his wife was looking around the middle console of their car while parked at the supermarket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I spotted a bunch of change rattling around in there which she kept in the car for parking meters and that kind of thing,” he said.

“There were quite a few coins in there, so I said there aren’t that many parking meters around these days – and suggested we spent some of it on a Lotto ticket.

“My wife laughed and scooped up the coins, which we used to pick up a Lotto ticket after our shop.”

It was Sunday when the man’s wife decided to check the Lotto ticket.

“I noticed she had gone very quiet, then she looked up and said to me, ‘you’ll never believe this, but I think we’ve won Lotto’,” the man said.

“I jumped up and looked at the numbers on the screen and then at the ticket - almost immediately I spotted one line with all the numbers, it almost jumped out at me.

“I turned to my wife in absolute disbelief and saw she was shaking all over, so I gave her a big hug.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he planned to use the money to pay off the mortgage and set up their family for the future.