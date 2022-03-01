Live cow washes up on NSW beach amid heavy flooding

Andrew Macfarlane
By Andrew Macfarlane, 1News Australia Correspondent
Source: 1News

A cow has washed up on a beach on the border between New South Wales and Queensland after heavy rain caused major flooding on Australia's east coast.

Live cow washed up on Duranbah Beach NSW. (Source: 1News)

The animal washed ashore on Duranbah Beach, near Coolangatta on Tuesday afternoon, and appeared unharmed.

Witnesses at the beach on the border of NSW and Queensland told 1News they think the cow was washed 5km down the nearby Tweed River, before making its way to safety.

Flooding was widespread on Sunday, impacting Gympie, Maryborough, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane, while major flood warnings were in place for the Mary River, Mooloolah, Noosa and Maroochy rivers, Upper Brisbane and Stanley rivers, Laidley, Lockyer and Warrill creeks, as well as the Bremer and Logan rivers.

Severe weather warnings remain in place as a new system of storms track towards the state's battered southeast, heightening fears that the long-running flood emergency could worsen, especially in Brisbane.

More than 1400 homes along the Brisbane River are expected to be inundated, with more heavy rain forecast for the city stoking fears its swollen river could rise even further.

A person at Duranbah Beach told 1News they saw the cow charge at some children after they got too close.

A member of the public has arrived with a horse float, but they're having trouble coaxing the animal into it.

