Kiwi motorsport driver Liam Lawson has returned to NZ for the summer after a successful season overseas and confirming a new sponsorship deal with Spark Sport.

Lawson heads into another big season of Formula 2 racing following a successful 2021 which included a test drive with Formula 1 outfit Alpha Tauri.

However, before he returned to racing overseas he had one more test to face at home and that was against Breakfast reporter Zion Dayal who took him on at his Spark Sport promotional shoot.