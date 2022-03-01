Anger flares with Ukrainian protestors in Wellington

Nearly 100 Ukrainian protestors rallied outside the Russian embassy in Wellington on Friday seeking support and answers.

Some signs reading "Putin is a murderer and "hands off Ukraine", as the crowd chanted "Shame on Russia" and "Putin terrorist".

Red paint was spilt on the footpath outside the embassy as many told 1News they're fearing the bloodshed to come, and for their families at home.

"I'm scared in Ukraine there is a law that everyone aged 18 are called into the army. Everyone who can bear guns goes in the army. I've got a 19-year-old nephew. Can you imagine sending in a 19-year-old to be at the front line?" protestor Tanya Harper said.

"I'm scared I will never see my family ever again".

Another protestor, Lana Burns, who has family in Kiev says, "half of them slept underground because it's not safe to be in the apartments. They don't even have any connection, not even phone because satellite connections shut down".

"They have food, they have everything, but they sleep in bathrooms because they don't know what's going to come through windows next minute," said Alla Bohdan, who came to the protest with her partner and 2-year-old daughter.

Anton Maliarov says that fleeing the country right now is off the cards for some as the nation is in the middle of winter.

"They have woken up to explosions and seeing fire and smoke out their windows," said Maliarov, who is from Northland and has struggled getting hold of his family in Ukraine.

"The entire country is basically under attack so it's no guarantee that you're going anywhere that would be any better."

"Most people are saying 'we're staying here, this is our country, this is our land, we will not give up we are proud of who we are,'" said Corinne Seals.

Many here in New Zealand are feeling helpless and calling on the rest of the world to step in.

"They tell us to get rid of our nuclear power, they said they'll defend us but where are they? Biden's praying, but we can pray ourselves," Harper said.

"We need to impose travel bans on all Russian citizens. We want, if the Government can ensure the humanitarian visas for Ukrainians and our parents and families there," protestor Andryy Legenkyy said.

"I think it'd be preferable if they'd stop dealing with Russian banks altogether. Cut off all the funding that Russia is receiving for this war," said Maliarov.

Ukrainians on Friday proud yet heartbroken for the destruction in their home country.

“I know that my duty now is to show Olivia an even better Ukraine and I know that we will. we will go to Ukraine and see a better Ukraine,” Bohdan said as she looked at her daughter, Olivia.