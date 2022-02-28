New generation of Chiefs ready to tackle Super Rugby Pacific

At the feet of Queenstown’s mountains a new generation of Chiefs have been preparing to grow higher than those before them.

Cortez Ratima and Rivez Reihana are the latest rising stars to be unearthed by the club, taking their early career challenges in their stride.

"This is my first time in," says Ratima. "I'm happy to get the opportunity to be in here and learn off Weber and Xavier. Soak up as much as I can.

"Yeah, even though it's my second year I'm in the same boat," adds Reihana. "Trying to be a sponge in this environment and learn as much as I can."

The duo played together at NPC level for Waikato before Reihana moved to Northland.

"Took a break last year when I went back home, nah it's good, managed to slot in from 15 into 10, nice to get a decent pull from Tezzy (Cortez) most of the time."

Good vibes isn't the only thing the duo share. Their names are two of the most eye-catching in Super Rugby.

"My sister came up with it as a youngster," says Reihana. "She liked the name river, Mum took it to Rivez."

Meanwhile for the halfback, his father's love of sneakers was the inspiration.

"My old man had a favourite shoe back in the day, you remember the Nike Cortez?" asks Ratima. "That was his favourite shoe, he collected them and yeah, that's how I got my name."

Now they're looking to make their own names in a side they admired as kids.

"Growing up… in the King Country I always looked up to the Chiefs, always supported them and being able to represent my whānau in the King Country," says Cortez.

"For me, being an outsider looking in, I grew up in Northland but watching the Chiefs Aaron Cruden was one of my favourite players," says Reihana. "The way he played, he wasn't the biggest man but he had a lot of heart, that's what resonated with me when I was younger."

Now back home after spending time in the Queenstown bubble, the Chiefs next play on Saturday against the Blues.