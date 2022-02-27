Ukraine invasion puts Russia's elite sports status at risk

Russia spent billions to host the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, then concocted the most elaborate doping scheme in history — all to cement its standing as a global sports superpower.

Russian Olympic Committee building.

The country's invasion of Ukraine, coming on the heels of yet another drug scandal that consumed the Beijing Olympics earlier this month, could serve to undermine an athletic dynasty tarnished by cheating and deception, and often countered with only tepid pushback from international sports leaders.

If a further reckoning comes, it would damage Russia's ability to host events domestically and dominate them abroad. It would deliver a financial and a psychological blow.

It would also compromise the image that President Vladimir Putin and leaders before him have tried to cultivate — one of a prosperous country fortified by strong athletes who beat their international opponents in the games people play.

Edwin Moses, the American gold-medal hurdler who had a key role in sorting through the Russian scandals, recalled trying to explain Moscow's point of view to anti-doping leaders.

“One thing I was always trying to get across to them was, "you don’t understand how important sports are to them,’” Moses said. “And I'd tell them, ‘You don’t understand how far they’re willing to go to corrupt it.’”

In addition to widespread condemnation from Western governments, Russia's move into Ukraine was largely disparaged by major sports organisations, including the International Olympic Committee.

A number of federations, including skiing, curling and Formula 1, pulled premier events out of Russia.

European soccer's governing body UEFA led the way when it relocated this spring’s Champions League final from St. Petersburg to Paris.

The International Biathlon Union banned Russia from its events. The largest conglomerate of them all, the IOC, condemned the invasion.