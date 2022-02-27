NZ's Scott McLaughlin wins first IndyCar race

Scott McLaughlin has started the 2022 IndyCar season in emphatic fashion with his first career win at the St Petersburg Grand Prix.

McLaughlin, in his second year of IndyCar racing after moving away from a dominating run in Supercars, entered Monday's race in pole position after beating teammate Will Power's time in the final seconds of qualifying.

The Kiwi went from pole to victory lane in an impressive drive but was pushed to the end by reigning series champion Alex Palou with Power close behind in third as well.

In fact, McLaughlin was forced to defend his lead hard from Palou in the final laps of the race after getting stuck behind Devlin DeFrancesco who refused to move aside and be lapped by the leader.

But the frustrations melted away as the checkered flag waved and McLaughlin let out a joyous scream in the moment.

Scott McLaughlin. (Source: Associated Press)

"Thank you so much," McLaughlin said on his team's radio soon after.

"Mum and dad, my sister, I know you guys are watching at home - I wish you were here."

Fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon finished eighth 22 seconds back.