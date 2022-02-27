Massive effort being undertaken to keep Kiwi Paralympians safe

Our Winter Paralympians have touched down in Beijing just five days out from the Games officially getting underway.

However, travelling in Covid times no easy feat - which is exactly why the support crew arrived early to ensure the village was well prepared, fit and ready for the team’s arrival.

That includes “fogging” areas where the athletes will be Paralympic Games campaign manager Lynette Grace told 1News.

“The fogging machine has our clear and protect sanitizing surface sprays in it,” Grace said.

“We basically sanitize every room and surface and item in our rooms so when we go in it's sanitized completely.”

It’s one of many precautions our Paralympic team is taking on top of mandatory daily testing to keep our athletes, who are all immunocompromised, safe.

“It’s pretty strict here in China as it is but we’re going above and beyond that,” chef de mission Jane Stevens said.

“It’s a be-or-end-all - if an athlete can’t get to the start line, we’ve failed.”

Grace said the team are also bringing across all their own gear to ensure the trio are as protected as possible.

“The container that came over is a 20 foot container and within it we’ve got things like hundreds of bottled waters, chocolate, 2000 masks, gym and recovery equipment including watt bikes, weights, bench press machines and I think we’ve got 100 litres of hand sanitizer,” Grace said.

“It sounds crazy but you do use it.”

The entire New Zealand contingent will be based at the Yanqing Paralympic village and aside from when they’re competing on the mountain, they’ll stick to their team bubble.

“We’ve created an environment whereby it’s a fun and happy safe environment,” Stevens said.

“The guys know they're here to do a job and ours is to make sure they get to the start line so they can show what they’ve come to do.”