Kiwi driver escapes fiery wreckage after spectacular crash

A TQ midget driver has had a lucky escape in Auckland after he managed to escape unharmed from a fiery crash.

Regan Tyler was racing in the third round of the Red Light Series at Western Springs on Saturday when he was involved in a multi-car incident with 14 laps to go.

However, the crash itself wasn’t the issue but rather fuel that was on the track that had been left behind by another car that was involved in a collision moments before.

Tyler’s car ignited in spectacular fashion from the mess but luckily he was able to climb out of the flaming wreckage immediately.

Springs safety crew – some of the only people at the event which was held behind closed doors due to Covid restrictions – were quickly on the scene soon after.

A spokesperson from the event told 1News Tyler was doing “okay” on Sunday.