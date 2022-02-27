Boiling frustration at Reefton’s water woes

For two years residents of Reefton on the South Island’s west coast have been warned they should boil or filter their water.

That includes not just drinking water, but water used for cooking, cleaning dishes and brushing their teeth.

It’s a major commitment, and most in the town have say it has gone on too long, and isn’t worth the effort. But businesses that deal with food and beverages have no option but to buy in water in bulk.

John Bougan is a Buller District Councillor. “I can assure you there’s barely a local in town who hasn’t been drinking from the tap over the last two years,” he told Q+A.

He does boil his water, but “we don’t vehemently adhere to it.”

Dave Hawes is also a councillor. He is adamant the water is safe – the notice was initially prompted by ecoli being found, but since 2020 no ecoli has been detected.

“So I can categorically, hand on heart, say that the water is safe at the moment to drink in Reefton. It’s ludicrous to say otherwise.”

He believes the continuation of the boil water notice is unnecessary, and that it’s no longer effective.

“It’s like anything, you cry wolf and eventually people become immune to something.”

Taumata Arowai, the Government’s new water regulator, agrees the prolonged notices aren’t ideal, and that people become “a little bit conditioned to the risk”.

The agency was set up as part of a raft of reforms prompted by the Havelock North water crisis in 2016 which saw many people hospitalised and led to four deaths.

In the last two years $1.4 million has been spent on water upgrades addressing Reefton’s most pressing problems, but the notice won’t be lifted until something like chlorination is introduced, something the town is against.

But Ray McMIllan from Taumata Arowai says the rules are clear.

“There’s a requirement for water suppliers who operate reticulated networks, for them to have what that call residual disinfection, so that means a level of protection in their distribution network, at the moment they don’t chlorinate or they don’t provide a residual disinfection.”