Anton Cooper defends national mountain biking title

Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper has claimed his ninth national title after retaining the elite men's cross-country honours at the Mountain Bike Nationals in Christchurch.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship. (Source: Photosport)

Cooper defended his crown at a challenging circuit at Crocodile Park in Halswell on Saturday with wet weather adding to already difficult conditions.

The 27-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, finished a minute ahead of second-placed Ben Oliver in the event while Oliver's brother, Craig, came third a further 14 seconds back.

Canterbury-based Taupo rider Sammie Maxwell joined Cooper as a repeat winner in the elite women's race.

Maxwell topped a podium which also included Mary Gray and Amelie Mackey, both from the local Christchurch Singletrack Club.