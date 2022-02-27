Anton Cooper defends national mountain biking title

Source: 1News

Kiwi mountain biker Anton Cooper has claimed his ninth national title after retaining the elite men's cross-country honours at the Mountain Bike Nationals in Christchurch.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship.

Anton Cooper during the 2021 New Zealand Mountain Biking Cross Country Championship. (Source: Photosport)

Cooper defended his crown at a challenging circuit at Crocodile Park in Halswell on Saturday with wet weather adding to already difficult conditions.

The 27-year-old, who finished sixth at the Tokyo Olympics, finished a minute ahead of second-placed Ben Oliver in the event while Oliver's brother, Craig, came third a further 14 seconds back.

Canterbury-based Taupo rider Sammie Maxwell joined Cooper as a repeat winner in the elite women's race.

Maxwell topped a podium which also included Mary Gray and Amelie Mackey, both from the local Christchurch Singletrack Club.

