3.5 billion year old rocks stolen from car in Auckland

Rock samples, dating more than 3.5 billion years old, have been stolen from a vehicle parked outside an Auckland property, police say.

One of the stolen rocks, dated more than 3.5 billion years old. (Source: NZ Police)

In a statement on Facebook, police said the vehicle was parked outside a Whitworth Rd property when the items were stolen between 10pm on February 26 and 6.30am on February 27.

"Police are seeking sightings of the rock samples, as well as a set of matte burnt orange hard shell suitcases, a black 60 litre duffel bag, and another black bag containing a white Phantom drone," police said.

"The rock samples were wrapped in bags inside the luggage stolen from the vehicle, along with some personal items and hard drives."

A 3.5 billion rock sample stolen in Auckland. (Source: NZ Police)

Police urged anyone with information which could assist their inquiries to contact police on 105 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers, quoting the file number 220227/2867.

"It's important that if you see something suspicious or feel something is out of place, you report it to police immediately via 111.

"Note and report any car registrations and descriptions of suspicious vehicles or people in or around your home. Keep an eye out for your neighbours and their property."