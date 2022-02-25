South Africa bat themselves into strong position in 2nd Test

South Africa has gained the upper hand on day one of the second Test against the Black Caps at Christchurch's Hagley Oval, led by a maiden century from opening batsman Sarel Erwee.

After electing to bat first, South Africa finished the first day on 238 for three. The tourists will be looking to post a commanding first-innings total on Saturday.

Eyebrows were raised when South African skipper Dean Elgar won the toss and decided to bat on the same pitch his side were steamrolled for just 95 in the first Test just over a week ago.

But he and opening partner Sarel Erwee blunted the New Zealand bowling attack under blue skies to get through the first session unscathed.

Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee shake hands as they reach their 50 partnership on day 1 of the 2nd test between South Africa and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. (Source: Photosport)

The pair continued to build after lunch, taking their partnership past 100 before a magical ball by Tim Southee snuck through Elgar's defence and clipped the top of off stump to dismiss the South African skipper for 41.

Erwee continued to play his shots and brought up his maiden Test century just before tea, pulling Neil Wagner backward of square leg for four and celebrating with a fist pump to his teammates in the dressing room.

He and under-fire No.3 Aiden Markram added 88 for the second wicket before the latter fell for 42. The first drop having lost his concentration and flailed at a wide delivery from Wagner, only to edge it through to the waiting hands of Daryl Mitchell at first slip.

Two balls later, Matt Henry suckered Erwee into a drive outside off that the South African opener edged through to wicketkeeper Tom Blundell for a well-played 108.

With two new batsmen at the crease, New Zealand had a chance to run through the South African middle-order late in the day. But Temba Bavuma (22 not out) and Rassie van der Dussen (13 not out) held firm and guided their side through to stumps without the loss of any more wickets, although van der Dussen was dropped late in the day by Will Young at square leg.