Protesters urged to take their children home with them

Police are urging Wellington protesters to take their children home with them, saying it’s “no longer a safe environment”.

Police say in the coming days the focus will be on further reducing the cordoned area.

An estimated 30 children are present at the protest at Parliament.

Police are working with Oranga Tamariki to ensure children are at the forefront of planning and response decisions.

"We urge people to stay away from an occupation site that is no longer a safe environment for families and children," police said in a statement.

"The focus for police is to contain the current perimeters of the protest and continue to maintain a safe community for our Wellington residents."

There have been 132 arrests made to date in relation to incidents at the protest.

"This work is part of our ongoing efforts to reduce the impact of the protest on Wellington residents," police said.

A visible presence will remain at Parliament this evening.