Phoenix's Wisnewski returning home due to mental health reasons

Wellington Phoenix midfielder Grace Wisnewski is returning home to New Zealand for mental health reasons.

Grace Wisnewski. (Source: Getty)

Wisnewski made herself unavailable for the Phoenix’s 10th round A-League match against Melbourne Victory at the start of the month, as she didn’t feel she would be able to perform at her best.

The 19-year-old has started the team’s last two matches, including their historic 3-0 win over Canberra United, but will miss their remaining games against Western Sydney Wanderers and Perth Glory to prioritise her mental health.

She will fly home on Monday, when New Zealanders can travel from Australia without going into MIQ.

Phoenix head coach Gemma Lewis said Wisnewski had shown great courage to put her health first.

“This hasn’t been a decision that’s been easy for Grace to make. She’s a big part of this team both on and off the field,” Lewis said.

“We’re incredibly proud of the bravery that Grace has shown to ask for help when needed and to prioritise her mental wellbeing.”

Wisnewski has been a key member of the inaugural Phoenix women’s side, playing 90 minutes in all 11 matches she started.

“Everyone here will miss Grace but both the players and staff are fully behind her and we’re some of her biggest supporters on her mental health journey," Lewis said.

Phoenix general manager David Dome said Wisnewski had the support of the entire club.

“We are immensely proud of Grace and her courage to do what is right for her and her mental health.

“Despite being just 19, she is a role model for young athletes because of both her performances on the pitch and how she has conducted herself during what has been a trying season for the whole team.

“The entire club stands in solidarity with Grace and we look forward to seeing her back on the pitch when she’s ready.”