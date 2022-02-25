Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honour at NAACP Image Awards

Source: Associated Press

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President's Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Source: Associated Press)

The NAACP announced on Friday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have "heeded the call to social justice'' and joined the "struggle for equity'' in the US and around the world.

The couple will be given the award during the February 27 ceremony that will be televised on BET.

Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James and Jesse Jackson.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Prince Harry and Meghan have inspired the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards. It's a newly created award that recognises leaders creating change within the social justice and technology realm to advance civil and human rights.

