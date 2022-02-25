LIVE: More explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces advance

Follow the latest developments on the war in Ukraine in 1News' live updates.

People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine. (Source: Associated Press)

What you need to know:

- Kyiv residents are bracing themselves in bunkers as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine's capital. The city of nearly three million is being rocked by the sound of tanks, gunfire, and explosions.

- PM Jacinda Ardern said on Friday night that she was "horrified by the images emerging from the frontlines". Local organisers are continuing to convene protests around the motu for Saturday and Sunday.

- On Saturday, more sanctions are expected on Russia and Russian officials from countries including the United States.

- The UN Security Council will be voting on a draft resolution to condemn the invasion at 10am New Zealand time (4pm local time). The vote is expected to fail due to Russia's veto power.

Live updates begin here:

9.56am Early on Saturday morning (NZ time), US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed to send thousands of troops backed by air and naval support to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine, the organisation’s top civilian official said. Read more.

9.44am CNN and the New York Times are reporting that the US is planning to sanction Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.

Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing to move against Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. BuzzFeed News correspondent, Christopher Miller, wrote of the continuing strikes on Twitter.

🚨 Air raid warning in Kyiv. And missiles being fired on the capital. I’ve counted three large strikes in past five minutes. Watching from my window and seeing the sky light up; roar of explosions reverberating across the city. — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 25, 2022

Massive shelling above Kyiv now. Looks like air defences working — Oliver Carroll (@olliecarroll) February 25, 2022

9.26am Citizens in Ukraine have been urged to resist the advances of Russian forces. Earlier, Ukraine’s defence military instructed citizens to make Molotov cocktails on Twitter. The Guardian’s Shaun Walker wrote about the efforts on Twitter.

Driving on the road towards Kyiv and the radio announcer is giving out instructions on how to make Molotov cocktails. — Shaun Walker (@shaunwalker7) February 25, 2022

9.14am It's around 10pm in Kyiv, and foreign correspondents in the Ukraine capital have reported loud explosions and artillery fire in the past few hours. The mayor of the city reportedly said it would be a "difficult night" for the city.

Tonight has been very active. Lots of explosions audible from city center, as well as occasional gunfire in distance. — Nolan Peterson (@nolanwpeterson) February 25, 2022

Explosions have become a regular occurrence in Ukraine’s capital city… and air raid sirens common-place.



The mayor of the city said Friday evening would be a "difficult night" in Kyiv. — Tim Mak (@timkmak) February 25, 2022

9.00am Get a recap of what happened in Ukraine on Friday in the video below.