LIVE: More explosions heard in Kyiv as Russian forces advance

What you need to know:
- Kyiv residents are bracing themselves in bunkers as Russian forces continue to attack Ukraine's capital. The city of nearly three million is being rocked by the sound of tanks, gunfire, and explosions.
- PM Jacinda Ardern said on Friday night that she was "horrified by the images emerging from the frontlines". Local organisers are continuing to convene protests around the motu for Saturday and Sunday.
- On Saturday, more sanctions are expected on Russia and Russian officials from countries including the United States.
- The UN Security Council will be voting on a draft resolution to condemn the invasion at 10am New Zealand time (4pm local time). The vote is expected to fail due to Russia's veto power.
9.56am Early on Saturday morning (NZ time), US President Joe Biden and his NATO counterparts agreed to send thousands of troops backed by air and naval support to protect allies near Russia and Ukraine, the organisation’s top civilian official said. Read more.
9.44am CNN and the New York Times are reporting that the US is planning to sanction Russia’s president Vladimir Putin.
Meanwhile, Russian forces are continuing to move against Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv. BuzzFeed News correspondent, Christopher Miller, wrote of the continuing strikes on Twitter.
9.26am Citizens in Ukraine have been urged to resist the advances of Russian forces. Earlier, Ukraine’s defence military instructed citizens to make Molotov cocktails on Twitter. The Guardian’s Shaun Walker wrote about the efforts on Twitter.
9.14am It's around 10pm in Kyiv, and foreign correspondents in the Ukraine capital have reported loud explosions and artillery fire in the past few hours. The mayor of the city reportedly said it would be a "difficult night" for the city.
