Kiwi designs 11-in-one club, much to the excitement of golfers

A New Plymouth man has designed one golf club to replace them all, much to the excitement of golfers everywhere.

The idea of an 11-in-one club is one Simon Moore's been pondering for 25 years.

"Golf started 600 years ago, and not with 14 clubs and a tour bag, it started with a stick and stone near enough. Now we don't want to play golf like that, but I think there's a much simpler, more enjoyable and more social way to play,” he said.

The Q club is not the world's first attempt - far from it.

"The first adjustable club was made by Robert Urquhart in Scotland in 1893, it's not very good, it was fantastic for the time."

Moore is not an engineer, but says his previous careers have been strangely on par.

"I was an optometrist,” he said.

"We made the font large and the click, click, click, otherwise people have to get reading glasses out."

And his success as a roofer has helped pay for it.

"I have a couple of advantages over myself as a younger person. One is I'm 63 and I know a lot of people. And I know what I'm good at and what I'm not good at. "

When it launches, the 11-in-one club will retail for around $500.