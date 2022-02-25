Former All Black Joeli Vidiri dies, aged 48

Source: 1News

Former All Black and Blues star Joeli Vidiri has died, aged 48.

Joeli Vidiri (right) and his former Blues and Counties teammate, Jonah Lomu.

The former winger’s death was confirmed on Friday evening.

The Fijian-born star had battled kidney disease, undergoing a kidney transplant in 2015. His condition forced him into retirement from all rugby in 2001, at the age of 27.

He played for both Fiji and the All Blacks, and scored 47 tries in 64 appearances for the Blues from 1996-2001.

Vidiri also played 71 times for the Counties Manukau Steelers, forming a lethal combination with fellow winger Jonah Lomu.

His death comes after another former All Black winger, Va’aiga Tuigamala, died, aged 52.

Former All Black Joeli Vidiri dies, aged 48

