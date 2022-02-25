Fleeing driver injured after crashing car into truck in Auckland

One person has been seriously injured after crashing a vehicle into a truck while fleeing from police in Auckland on Friday night.

It comes after police identified a vehicle, believed to have been stolen, on Tamaki Drive, in Parnell, around 10.18pm.

The driver of the vehicle was signalled to stop but failed to do so, a police spokesperson told 1News. No pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle travelled towards The Strand, where it turned left before crashing into the side of a truck on the opposite side of the road.

Staff attended the scene of the crash a short time later.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.