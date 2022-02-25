Canterbury students brace for Covid-19 surge

As Covid-19 continues to rip through Dunedin flats, Canterbury students are bracing for a similar situation.

Ara Institute of Canterbury city campus

Students say the combination of O-Week events, and trips down to Dunedin are contributing to the region's rising cases.

“It’s so typical of our age group, because we think we’re invincible,” one Christchurch student told 1News.

“They went down to Dunedin with the mindset of it doesn’t matter if we get it, we will all get it eventually."

The student, who wishes to remain anonymous, tested positive herself, after a visit from a symptomatic Dunedin student.

“A few days later she told us her test came back positive. She said, we’re extremely close contacts and probably going to test positive for Covid."

It’s a situation students across Canterbury are growing all too familiar with.

Less than two weeks into the first semester, Ara Institute is already affected, with several members of their community testing positive.

Ara's acting chief executive Darren Mitchell said despite these cases, all their campuses remain open.

“These students did the right thing and self-isolated as soon as they experienced symptoms, so we’ve been able to act early to reduce the risk to our wider community."

University of Canterbury student Laura Johnson tested positive after her friends attended Flo-Week in Dunedin.

“We know at least 10 other people who have tested positive. We had one girl who could get our groceries but today her flatmate tested positive so that’s her gone as well.”

A UC spokesperson said their campus will remain open at this stage, in accordance with public health measures and under guidance from the TEC.

“Most teaching activities will be offered in dual mode (with on campus and recorded lectures); however some activities may be replaced with an online option."