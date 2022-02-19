Prisoner on the run after escaping Upper Hutt jail

A 59-year-old prisoner has escaped from Rimutaka Prison in Upper Hutt.

A file image of a prison fence. (Source: istock.com)

John Douglas Willis was last seen driving a white 2008 Toyota Hiace van on Friday afternoon. The escapee has also known as John Damon Exley and Damon John Exley.

Police said Willis could leave or has already left the Wellington area.

Stuff has reported the escapee has more than 240 previous convictions including assault with intent to commit rape, abduction for sex, indecent assault, theft and fraud.

A photo of John Douglas Willis. (Source: Police)

Department of Corrections Lower North Regional Commissioner Paula Collins said the prison had been locked down earlier as a result.

“As soon as staff were made aware of the incident, the prison was locked down immediately and police were requested to attend as a priority,” she said in a statement on Friday.

“Our immediate priority is locating him. We are actively sharing information with police, including recordings of his recent telephone calls.”

Police are instructing anyone who has information about his whereabouts, or has seen him or a vehicle of this description, should call 111 and refer to file number 220218/5736.

People can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.