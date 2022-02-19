More than 1000 anti-mandate protesters gather in Christchurch

Portable toilets and coffee carts have been brought into Christchurch’s Cranmer Square as more than a thousand people rally against the Covid-19 mandates.

Protesters march in Christchurch. (Source: 1News)

Since Monday, protesters have been camping at the central city site despite the council warning it was against the Parks and Reserve bylaws.

Dean Graham said he is here for the long haul to try to change the direction of the Prime Minister.

He said local portaloo companies refused to engage with the group so he purchased several from Auckland, which arrived today.

“I’m just organising a guy to fill it up and empty them as well cause they didn’t want to do that either," he said.

“I’ve also got a coffee machine truck over there for free on me because I think this is important.

“It’s one thing to get the jab but it’s all this control afterwards and being told what to do,” Graham said.

One woman said she wanted people to have a choice as to whether they get the vaccination or not.

She said the protest at Parliament in Wellington is fuelling other demonstrations across the country, and she’s prepared to stay and fight.

“My daughter is coming up 12 and she won’t be able to play sports soon and that’s really gutting for her.

“I’m not allowed to go to the gym anymore and gym is a huge thing for my mental health,” said the woman.

Christchurch City Council referred 1News to a statement it released on Thursday, which said it is “closely monitoring the protest action” but it is “limited in what it can do to move the protesters on”.

Police said in a statement they would be monitoring the event.

"Police are expecting protesters to assemble in Cranmer Square and march to the Police station in Christchurch today," the statement read.

"Cranmer Square was quiet overnight and no arrests have been made.

"Police and Christchurch City Council are continuing to work in partnership to positively engage with protesters and ensure there is minimal disruption to the wider public."