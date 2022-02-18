Wellington, parts of South Island in for wet weekend

Source: 1News

Heavy rain could be on the way for Wellington and parts of the South Island this weekend.

Rainy weather (file image). (Source: istock.com)

MetService placed a heavy rain watch in Wellington between 2am-10am on Sunday; in Marlborough from 9pm Saturday to 6am Sunday; in Buller from 4pm Saturday to 1am Sunday; and Southland between 3am to 9am Saturday.

A heavy rain warning is also in place in the ranges of Westland, south of Otira, and Fiordland.

The forecaster said Westland could expect up to 100mm of rain, with thunderstorms possible. The rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, which could lead to surface flooding and slips.

Meanwhile, in Fiordland, up to 90mm of rain is expected.

The region was also told to watch out for strong winds, which could approach severe gale in exposed places.

