A mysterious pattern of domestic cat disappearances is puzzling locals in the Hawke's Bay town of Havelock North.

And it's not just cats disappearing that's causing concern, some re-appear, with a razor-shaved fur-cut.

The ordered tapestry of the town's social fabric is slowly being frayed by the incidents - four such cases of cats losing their fur in Havelock North South recently and at least a dozen more mysterious disappearances.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee did some investigating.