Heavy rain warning for West Coast issued by MetService

The West Coast of the South Island is set to get a drenching with MetService issuing a heaving rain warning for Wednesday into Thursday morning.

It comes after heavy rain last week in the region caused slips on roads, created dangerous river conditions and forced some people to be evacuated from their homes in Westport.

A trough is forecast to move northwards across the South Island and weaken over central New Zealand on Thursday, MetService says.

Heavy rain warnings remain in force for Westland, Buller and now also covers the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers about and north of the Rangitata River.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Tasman west of Motueka.

MetService advises heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, with surface flooding and slips also possible.

Driving conditions may be hazardous, and people are advised to keep up to date with the latest warning and watches.