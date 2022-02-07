Anti-mandate protesters convoy on both North and South islands

Nearly 1000 vehicles are expected to arrive at the steps of Parliament on Tuesday, protesting the Governments mandates, Covid-19 imposed restrictions, freedom of rights, and censorship.

On Tuesday, the convoy will be heading towards Wellington to protest outside Parliament. (Source: 1News)

Both a southern and northern convoy left for Wellington on Sunday morning from Cape Reinga and Bluff. The two convoys have been gradually growing in numbers as they head towards the capital.

1News understands gas stations in Christchurch were forced to move to a closed-door service for a few hours this morning, after staff had experienced aggressive and intimidating behaviour from protesters.

Organisers have outlined the protest is a peaceful demonstration.

The northern convoy will regroup in Palmerston North for the night before continuing down to Wellington and then linking up with the southern convoy to protest at Parliament.

Large support for the protest has been seen across the country, with one line in Canterbury stretching as far as 7km.

Police told 1News they’re aware of the planned protest and have been monitoring its movements.

“We understand any delays for motorists as a result of the protest will be frustrating. Our staff will continue to monitor the situation and respond to any issues that may arise,” a police spokesperson told 1News.

1News understands this protest is a copycat of the truckers protests against Covid restrictions in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, which has been escalating for over a week now.