Shots fired after large fight at Auckland bar

Police are seeking information after shots were fired following a fight involving a number of people at an Auckland bar on Sunday night.

Corner of Mostyn Street and Aitken Terrace. (Source: Google Maps.)

Police were called to the bar on New North Road in Kingsland at around 9.30pm, with a number of people reported to be fighting with weapons.

"The altercation lasted for a couple of minutes before one group left on foot down Mostyn Street towards Aitken Terrace," police said in a statement.

"A firearm was discharged on Mostyn Street and Aitken Terrace,"

No one was injured in the incident but police are making inquiries to identify and locate those responsible.

No arrests have been made at this stage.

The public is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220206/3111 with any information they may have.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.