Hipkins tells Kiwis to stock pantries after record cases

Chris Hipkins is urging Kiwis to get prepared for if they contract Covid-19.

Covid-19 Reponse Minister Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

His comments come as there were a record 243 community cases reported in New Zealand on Saturday.

The Covid-19 Response Minister said people should make sure they have what they need to isolate if they become infected.

"Your usual medicines to help if you feel under the weather, some food in the freezer and a bit extra in the pantry. And make sure you have someone you can contact if you've forgotten something," he advised.

"If you get really sick call Healthline or if it's an emergency call 111. Don't be a hero – our health professionals are here to help."

Hipkins said the record cases was not unexpected, though, given what is known about the Omicron variant.

"We do expect case numbers to continue to grow in the coming days and weeks and I urge people not to panic but to plan for that," he told 1News.

"The best thing you can do to prevent illness is to get vaccinated and get your booster, wear a mask when you’re around others, cough into your elbow and wash your hands regularly.

"The same measures we have used all along to protect ourselves from Covid-19 will help us now as case numbers rise."