Mythbusting Covid-19 booster recovery tips

Boosters are being bolstered around the country, with the wait time between second and third doses shortened to three months from Friday.

By Charlotte Cook of rnz.co.nz

More needles are going into more arms and the bravest of us can feel a little bit challenged.

It turns out, there are plenty of suggestions or myths to make it a little more pleasant. But, just how true are they?

The RNZ office has heard a few rumours about how to avoid some of the post-booster symptoms, and we put them to Immunisation Advisory Centre director Dr Nikki Turner.

Would getting the vaccine in my dominant arm pump the blood around more and reduce the lingering pain?

"It actually doesn't matter which arm you get the vaccine, and you have a choice, both arms will work the same, there won't be any difference," Turner said.

"Some people we suggest get your vaccine in the arm that you're not going to sleep on, because people find it very uncomfortable sleeping if it's a bit painful afterwards.

"Some people would prefer not to use their dominant arm as they use their dominant arm a lot of physical things, and it might be uncomfortable."

Will drinking plenty of water ease the side effects?

"Drinking plenty of water won't make any difference to the vaccine response.

"It's a good general principle particularly in heat and if we're feeling a bit stressed or anxious to keep up our fluid, but it's not specifically related to the vaccine or the vaccine response."

If I alternate which arm I get vaccinated in, will it prevent swollen glands in my armpits?

"You can get swollen glands in your armpit after a vaccine, but it will settle, and it will settle before the next one.

"So, it really doesn't matter whether you have the next one in the same arm or in a different arm."

Should I get the vaccine on my day off so I don't get it when I am stressed?

"It's a great idea," Turner said.

"The problem is at the moment most of us are stressed a fair bit, so you probably can't avoid a degree of stress.

"Our immune system is fine about having a small degree of stress. So, go in and get your vaccine when you can manage it. Don't delay is the message now."

The myths have now been well and truly busted by the expert, but Turner did have some tips to make a shot more pleasant.

"Keep the arm relaxed that you're going to get the vaccine in, you drop the arm down next to you.

"You take a few small breaths before the vaccine to drop your shoulders down and more relaxed arm makes a more comfortable experience with vaccination."

For those afraid of needles, it's a very common problem so there's no need to feel embarrassed.

Turner suggested you talk to the vaccinator about it and wiggle the fingers of your opposite hand.

"The vaccine experience itself is actually very rapid," she said.

"Getting yourself through it in the moment and feeling confident afterwards will make you feel better afterwards as well.

"It makes us less likely to feel dizzy or faint or some of us over breathe and get chest pains.

"Some of the reactions we can have after a vaccine are really following through from our needle phobia and our fears.

Turner said, lifehacks aside, the most important thing was that you get vaccinated and as soon as possible.