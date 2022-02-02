West Coast residents told to brace for ‘significant’ rainfall

There were no major weather-related incidents to report along the West Coast overnight, but residents are being warned the worst may be yet to come.

Civil Defence controller Sean Judd said there were no major incidents around Buller overnight, which gave authorities time to prepare.

“But, certainly, we’re expecting that second lot of rain to come in. That’s the bit we need to plan for,” he said.

“We’re bracing for significant rainfall.”

Judd said they were planning for the worst - which could include a large-scale evacuation - but hoped for the best.

“Our advice has been, early on, that if people can move to higher ground and are able to do that, they should do so. That is the main advice at the moment.”

In the past 24 hours, about a month’s worth of rainfall fell in the region.

Despite that, river levels looked “OK for now”, Judd said.

It comes after intense flooding in Westport in July 2021, which resulted in widespread damage.

Buller District Mayor Jamie Cleine said he felt a sense of déjà vu because the weather forecast for the next few days was similar to last year’s.

“Someone’s hit a rerun on 2021 at this stage … far too soon,” Cleine told Breakfast.

“It’s absolutely catastrophic if it happens again.”

With July’s floods fresh in people’s minds, Cleine said the community rallied together to put sandbags around shops and sports clubs on Wednesday.

Cleine said authorities would use the latest information they had on hand to decide whether they needed to evacuate people.

“The intricacy of Westport is that you have to make a call like that reasonably early because in July, certainly, both bridges become impassable.

“Once that happens, you’re stuck on, effectively, an island on Westport.”

State Highway 6 between Fox Glacier and Haast Pass Lookout was closed because of flooding and slips.

South Westland Area School and Haast School were closed on Thursday and Friday due to the weather.

MetService issued a heavy rain warning along Westland, with another 250 to 350mm of rain expected about the ranges south of about Otira.

Rain was expected to continue from midday on Thursday, with more heavy rainfall expected on Friday, especially about the ranges north of Fox Glacier.

MetService said the rain was expected to cause rivers to rise and “significant flooding”.