More Conservative MPs call on Boris Johnson to resign

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had another tough day after more Conservative MPs publicly called for his resignation.

Senior Tory MPs Tobias Ellwood and Anthony Mangnall have joined the growing list of backbench Conservatives plotting to have Johnson removed as prime minister. The pair have written letters to force a confidence vote.

"Huge damage has been done with the nation on the trust level," Ellwood told Channel 5 News.

"This is being watched internationally and we’re not able to make the big decisions both on the domestic and international stage because this is dominating so much."

In the House of Commons the Prime Minister struggled to change the "partygate" narrative, despite travelling out of the country to Ukraine in a bid to help prevent a Russian invasion where he was pressed by media on the allegations.

More allegations against Johnson have surfaced about parties held at Downing Street that allegedly breached Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.

The latest allegations see newspapers reporting Johnson was inside his flat for a gathering currently being investigated by police, one of twelve events subject to a criminal investigation.

So far 13 Conservative MPs have publicly called on Johnson to resign and it's understood many more privately.

A vote of no-confidence can only be triggered if the number of letters hit the threshold of 54.

