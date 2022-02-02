Cleo Smith’s first words to her mother after rescue revealed

The mother of Australian child abductee Cleo Smith has revealed the first words her daughter said to her after being rescued.

The four-year-old’s mother, Ellie Smith, told 60 Minutes Australia that she first spoke to her daughter on the phone after being rescued.

"Cleo got onto the phone and she's like 'hi mummy', and I was like 'hi baby'," Smith Said.

"It was such a beautiful moment."

The four-year-old was found alive and well in early November, 18 days after she went missing from the tent where her family was camping in Western Australia.

Cleo Smith in hospital after being rescued. (Source: WA Police)

Her abductor, Terence Darrell Kelly, pleaded guilty to charges that he kidnapped the child in late January.

In the interview, the couple also spoke about the 18 days when their daughter was missing, where some accused them of being involved in their daughter's disappearance.

The full 60 Minutes interview will screen in Australia on Sunday.