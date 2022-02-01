Two community cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Tonga

As Tonga struggles to recover from a volcanic eruption and tsunami, two community cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed on Tuesday night.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

In a press conference a short time ago Prime Minister Siaosi Sovaleni confirmed the cases had been found at the wharf after 50 people were tested.

The Kingdom is to go into lockdown from 6pm on Wednesday night including the Niua island group.

It’s believed one of the cases could have been positive last week – their families have been isolated and contact tracing has begun.

The two cases, who are both double-vaxxed with no symptoms, had no contact with HMAS Adelaide which delivered aid supplies to Tonga.

Tongan Beach Resort, Tonga Island's (Source: Getty)

The Australian navy had confirmed 23 crew were positive but were being isolated on board and no contact was made with anyone on shore.

On Tuesday night, the Ministry of Health said it will be compulsory for everyone to wear masks in public and if families have enough supplies they should stay at home tomorrow even before lockdown begins.

Officials confirmed tonight Australia and New Zealand are fast tracking booster shots to Tonga – 10,000 are coming immediately from Australia.

Eighty five percent of Tonga’s eligible population are double-vaxxed.