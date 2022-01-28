Man dies in house fire in Auckland’s Panmure

A man has died in a house fire in Auckland’s Panmure.

Emergency services were called to Benghazi Rd just after 10.50pm on Friday.

"Sadly, a man has died in the fire," a police spokesman confirmed.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they received multiple calls to the fire.

When firefighters arrived they found the house "fully involved" in fire.

A scene guard is in place and fire investigators will be returning to the scene on Saturday.

The police spokesman said the incident has been referred to the coroner.